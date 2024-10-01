A former Hudson Valley judge accused of taking bribes reportedly committed suicide when the FBI came to arrest him.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, around 9:30 a.m., the FBI joined police from Orange County in Campbell Hall for a report of a person "barricaded" with "shots fired."

FBI Outside Home In Orange County, New York

More police were requested to the scene. By 9:40 a.m., about four shots were reportedly fired.

"Orange County Sheriff's Deputies responded to assist multiple law enforcement agencies at an active scene on Route 416 in Campbell Hall," the Orange County Sheriff's Office stated on Facebook.

FBI Arrives At Home Of Orange County, New York Judge Accused Of Taking Bribes

Shots Fired At Orange County, New York Home Of Retired Judge

The FBI showed up at his Orange County home to execute a search warrant on Tuesday and take the retired judge into custody.

Reports say he pointed a gun at FBI agents and at least one shot was fired by the FBI.

Rosenwasser then barricaded himself and took his own life, NBC reports.

“It's truly heartbreaking that it ended this way. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family," Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said in a statement.

The FBI is continuing to investigate. The FBI released the following statement.

"The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting that occurred earlier this morning in Campbell Hall, NY. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI's Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide."

Video from the scene can be seen below:

