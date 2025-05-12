These Are the Top 2 Music Festivals in the Hudson Valley This Summer

Live music has been roaring back and festival season is starting to heat up. In the shadow of Woodstock, the Hudson Valley has scenic views and a vibe like no other place and is home to artists such as Pete Seeger and Daryl Hall. When it comes to live music, the Hudson Valley has no shortage, including two new festivals that are at the top of the summer festival list: The Hudson River Music Festival and Mountain Jam.

Hudson River Music Fest - June 14, 2025

The Hudson River Music Festival is a brand new festival, offering an exciting lineup that celebrates the rich musical heritage of the Hudson Valley and is inspired by Pete and Toshi Seeger.

With stunning river views in Croton River Park, this festival brings together a vibrant atmosphere with performers, food vendors, artisan markets and interactive activities for this all-ages event. The festival will feature diverse artists, showcasing local talent and well-known acts. The headliners include Grahame Lesh and Friends (Rick Mitarotonda, Oteil Burbridge, Griffin & Taylor Goldsmith, Rob Barraco, Jennifer Hartswick), Lucius, Madison Cunningham and more.

Graham Lesh, the son of the late Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh, has assembled an epic group of musicians to create just the right vibe for the Hudson Valley and this festival and will surely offer improvisations and jams that will no doubt get the crowd grooving. Lucius, considered “pop noir,” is a staple in the indie music scene. Madison Cunningham, Grammy-winning folk artist and singer-songwriter is will no doubt play songs off her new album “Madison Cunningham.”

READ MORE: Goose Takes Flight With Their Most Ambitious Album Yet, Everything Must Go

With its focus on both music and nature, the Hudson River Music Festival is one to add to the list. You can get tickets and information on this festival here.

Mountain Jam 2016 Getty Images loading...

Mountain Jam - June 20-22, 2025

After a six-year hiatus, Mountain Jam is back and it will run June 20-22 in Highmount, N.Y., at Belleayre Mountain. With three full days of live music, headliners Khruangbin, Mt. Joy and Goose will be joined by Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Trampled by Turtles and festival favorites Michael Franti & Spearhead, moe., Dogs In A Pile, Karina Rykman and more.

Khruangbin, recently nominated for best new artist, combines a psychedelic groove with soul, funk and dub and is genuinely unique. Mt. Joy is a rising indie rock favorite with anthems such as “Astrovan” and “Silver Lining” and is well known for their loyal fans and high-spirited vibes. Goose, an “indie groove” powerhouse that is on an epic rise, is known for blending tight musicianship with fearless improvisation and an indie-rock edge and, of course, their loyal followers.

Mountain Jam Mountain Jam loading...

"Mountain Jam has continuously evolved over the past 20 years, growing from a small, one-day gathering to a multi-day celebration of music and community," said founder Gary Chetkof.

"We're excited to return to a mountain setting, this time on a smaller mountain footprint to ensure a better, more intimate experience for fans."

In the heart of the Woodstock region, the entire experience of camping, vendors, art and interactive workshops celebrates nature and community in the scenic Catskill Mountains, making it a must-attend festival and at the top of the list. Get tickets and more information for Mountain Jam here.

As summer approaches, the Hudson Valley is set to come alive with the sounds of music, nature and community at these two Hudson Valley festivals. Whether you're a longtime festival-goer or this will be your first experience, these are two to add to the list!

Hollywood on The Hudson: 40 Places You Might Spot A Celeb in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is quickly becoming a top destination for celebrities. Whether they're shooting a movie or enjoying the scenery, celebs sightings have gone up in recent years. Have you had a HV celebrity sighting?