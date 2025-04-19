Hudson Valley Murder Mystery Now Has 3 New Suspects

Murdered Behind the Wheel: Police just revealed new information about a Hudson Valley cold case.

On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced three men were arrested following the 2021 murder of a taxi driver in the City of Newburgh.

Three Newburgh Men Charged After 2021 Murder Of Taxi Driver

Nehemiah Clarke, 20, 19-year-old Jordan Burch and 20-year-old Damani Cruz, all from Newburgh, were arraigned in Orange County Supreme Court.

All are facing several charges. Clarke and Burch were both charged with murder in the second degree.

Clarke and Burch were remanded in lieu of bail. Cruz is serving a sentence on an unrelated matter.

8 Previously Arrested After Investigation Into Murder of Hudson Valley Driver.

Eight people were arrested in 2021 following the cab driver's death.

8 Arrested After Investigation Into Murder of Hudson Valley Driver

Indictment in 2021 Murder of Newburgh Taxi Driver

Police didn't release details about how their investigation in 2025 led to the indictment. Officials say the years-long investigation spanned several states.

“The horrific and senseless violence allegedly perpetrated in this case is breathtaking,” Hoovler told Hudson Valley Post. “Law enforcement has never relented in their pursuit of this investigation, and the indictment unsealed in this matter is the culmination of a great deal of work by the police and prosecutors assigned to the case."

