Help Needed: Hudson Valley Mom Nearly Killed Driving To Work

A single mother from the Hudson Valley was nearly killed driving to work. Now the local community is stepping up.

Beloved Middletown, New York Bartender Injured Driving To Work

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Early on Saturday, The Switch Inn in Middletown announced that a beloved bartender, Sammy, would be behind the bar, along with a DJ.

According to the Orange County bar, Sammy never made it to work. She was involved in what's described as a "very serious car accident."

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"She’s facing a long road to recovery and won’t be able to work for quite some time. As a single mom, the weight of that reality is heavy, and we feel it right alongside her," the Switch Inn wrote on Facebook.

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Reports say she's currently in the ICU.

The bar described Sammy as "more than a bartender here." Saying she's someone who always shows up to work with a "smile," a harder worker, and someone who "takes care of everyone around her."

The post adds she's "part of the heart of this place."

The bar describes itself on Facebook as not just "a favorite local spot but an unforgettable destination point."

GoFundMe Started To Help Single Mom

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According to a GoFundMe set up to help Sammy and her family, she remains in the ICU.

"While we are grateful she is receiving care, the road ahead is going to be long and uncertain. We are taking everything moment by moment and keeping hope close," the GoFundMe states.

The GoFundMe describes her as being "a kind, loving, and selfless person" as well as an "amazing mom" to her 7-year-old son.

The fundraiser aims to help Sammy with her medical expenses, recovery, and time away from work. As of this writing, over $8,300 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

The Switch Inn announced a “Tequila For Sammy” fundraiser, which is set for Saturday, June 13, from 3 p.m. until closing.

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