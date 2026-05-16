Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Faking Shooting At His Home

A Somers man is still recovering after shooting himself and allegedly lying about who did it.

New York State Police rushed to a private home on Narcissus Drive in the town of Somers for a report of a man who was shot on Friday around 12:15 a.m.

New York State Police Investigate Shooting In Somers, Westchester County, New York

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Troopers found the victim, 47-year-old John A. Fiore. He told police that when he opened up his front door, he spotted an unknown man who fired a single round from a handgun, striking him in the left knee.

Following an investigation, police say Fiore’s gunshot wound was "self-inflicted," and the reported shooting from an unknown man was "fabricated."

It then got worse for Fiore.

Police Find Guns, Drugs Inside Home

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Later that day, New York State Police executed a search warrant at Fiore’s home. Police allege they found numerous firearms, including two reported stolen, psilocybin mushrooms, and multiple baggies containing a white powdery substance.

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Fiore was charged with the following offenses:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, a class A felony

Seven counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, class C felonies

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th Degree, a class D felony

Six counts Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, class D felonies

Two counts Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, class A misdemeanors

Falsely Reporting an Incident in the 3rd Degree, a class A misdemeanor

Remains Hospitalized

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Fiore was arraigned before a Westchester County Judge and remanded to custody. Fiore remains hospitalized due to his injuries, police say.

The New York State Police thanked the Carmel Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and the Westchester County Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.

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