Hudson Valley Man ‘Repeatedly Stabbed’ To Death While Lying Down

A Hudson Valley man lost his life while lying down.

On Wednesday, a New Windsor man was charged with murder in Newburgh

New Windsor, New York Man Charged With City Of Newburgh Murder

Cameron Williams, 25, of New Windsor was arraigned on an indictment charging him with murder in the second degree and "related charges," Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced.

“The violent acts allegedly perpetrated by this defendant are unconscionable,” Hoovler stated. “I commend the City of Newburgh Police for their quick response and for the investigation which led to the arrest of the defendant.

Williams was remanded back to Orange County Jail in lieu of $1,000,000 cash bail, $3,000,000 fully secured bond, and $10,000,000 partially secured bond.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Oct. 13 around 10:45 p.m., after an altercation, Williams allegedly retrieved several kitchen knives from a nearby home and approached a man who was lying on West Parmenter Street.

Williams then "repeatedly stabbed" the unnamed victim "to death."

Williams was identified as a suspect by the City of Newburgh Police Department, which led to his arrest.

