Hudson Valley Man Disappears At New York Train Station

A 59-year-old Hudson Valley man was last seen at a train station. His tattoos and cane might be key clues.

A Hudson Valley man vanished at a train station

Man Goes Missing From Rockland County

Clarkstown Police Department Clarkstown Police Department loading...

The Clarkstown Police Department is asking the public for help in finding 59-year-old Keith Moran who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

"He is described as 5’7”, walks with a limp and has multiple tattoos, including a small red cross on his right cheek," the Clarkstown Police Department states.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Police say Moran was last seen on Sunday, July 13.

More Information

Google Google loading...

Our friends at Hope Alive 845 have a lot more information about Moran. They say he was actually last seen around 4 p.m. on July 11 at the Nanuet Train Station on Prospect Street in Nanuet.

He was seen wearing black and gray sneakers and carrying a black crossover bag, silver feather earring, hearing aids, and prescription glasses. He often carries a blue metal cane.

His tattoos include a black pool ball on his hand, letters on his fingers, an Italian flag, 11-19-65, a mouse, shark, and dice on his arms, a red cross on his cheek, and black lines between his eyes.

Hope Alive says he weighs about 140 pounds with hazel eyes and brown and gray hair.

Might Be In Brooklyn, New York City

Clarkstown Police Department Clarkstown Police Department loading...

The Clarkstown Police Department says it's believed that Moran traveled to Manhattan or Brooklyn.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Department at (845)639-5800.

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York Each of these twelve individuals is missing from Upstate New York and is considered to be a vulnerable adult. If you know anything about any of them, please reach out to the New York Missing Persons Clearninghouse by calling 1-800-346-3543. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young