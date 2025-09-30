Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Unspeakable 5-Day Sexual Ordeal

A Hudson Valley man is accused of one of the most disturbing crimes New York has seen in years. Prosecutors say the ordeal lasted five days.

A Hudson Valley man is facing horrifying charges after officials say he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman over the course of five days.

Newburgh Man Accused of Brutal Kidnapping

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Thursday that 56-year-old Joseph Menefee of Newburgh was indicted on charges including Kidnapping, Predatory Sexual Assault, Rape, Assault, and Weapons Possession.

Menefee is accused of a series of violent sexual assaults that were alleged to have occurred between July 6 and July 11, 2025, in the City of Newburgh.

Lured Woman With Food And Shelter

Prosecutors allege Menefee lured a woman off the street in Newburgh by offering her food and shelter, then took her to a shack in the woods.

When she tried to leave, Menefee allegedly pulled a knife, tied her to a wooden pallet, and repeatedly raped and assaulted her.

Officials say for five days he repeatedly sexually assaulted the woman and burned her over her body with lit cigarettes.

Police eventually found the woman unconscious after a 911 call. She survived, but her injuries were so severe that doctors were forced to amputate her toe.

Menefee was arraigned in Orange County Court and ordered held without bail. He’s due back in court on October 14.

“These allegations are chilling and unspeakable,” Hoovler said. “It is a miracle the victim survived."

