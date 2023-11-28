Hudson Valley Man Admits To Killing Missing Upstate New York Man

A lower Hudson Valley man admitted to killing a man who went missing from the Mid-Hudson Region.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced that 65-year-old Joseph Janulewicz of West Nyack, New York pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter

Rockland County Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter of Missing Orange County Man

On June 10, 2022, 56-year-old Brian Romney of Greenwood Lake in Orange County, was reported missing. A report was filed with the Village of Greenwood Lake Police Department when he did not arrive at his

relative's home in West Nyack, as expected on the morning of June 8, 2022.

Romney's car was located on June 15, 2022, in West Nyack, New York.

His body was found the next day inside Janulewicz's Rockland County home located at 35 East Street in West Nyack.

Police found Romney's body hidden in a tarp inside a room in Janulewicz's home.

Romney suffered over a dozen stab wounds to his person, officials say. A medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Rockland County Man Confesses To Killing Missing Man

Janulewicz confessed he intended to cause Romney a serious physical injury when he stabbed him multiple times in his body, including a fatal wound to his back.

He also admitted that he then wrapped Romney's corpse in a blue tarp and concealed it within his residence until it was discovered by the New York State Police.

“Today’s guilty plea and the securing of a lengthy prison term for the defendant holds him fully accountable for the heinous crime he committed. The defendant admitted that he intentionally stabbed the victim over a dozen times causing his death," District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said.

Janulewicz is expected to be sentenced to 15 years in prison in early 2024. He was remanded to Rockland County Jail.

