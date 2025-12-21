Beloved Hudson Valley Waterfront Landmark Sold After Nearly 30 Years

Locals are reacting emotionally as owners confirm a final date and big changes ahead.

A nearly 30-year-old waterfront restaurant is making major changes.

Beloved Lakefront Restaurant Sold In Greenwood Lake, Orange County

Google Google loading...

The owners of Emerald Point Restaurant in Greenwood Lake announced they sold the "beloved lakefront restaurant."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"Thank you for the unforgettable years- for every smile, every conversation and every moment you allowed us to be part of your lives. We will carry these memories with us always," Erin and Frank Lotito wrote on Facebook.

Google Google loading...

When Is The Last Day?

Officials confirmed that New Year's Eve will be the last day in business.

Google Google loading...

Owners suggest using unused gift cards by the end of 2025.

"Thank you for trusting us with your milestones- birthdays, anniversaries, dates, last goodbyes and family traditions. You welcomed us into your lives, and we will never forget the feeling of seeing familiar faces walk through our doors year after year," owners added.

For nearly 30 years, customers enjoyed the beautiful views of Greenwood Lake and the surrounding mountains while dining inside or outside the restaurant year-round.

What Will New Owners Bring To Legendary Revenue?

Google Google loading...

It's unclear what the new owners' plans are. But Lotito's gave a hint.

"As emotional as this goodbye is, we also feel hope and excitement as we welcome the new owners. We believe that they will nurture what has been built here- honoring its history while bringing their own new dreams to the lake," they wrote.

New owners will be closing the establishment for an undisclosed amount of time for undisclosed renovations.

We will update if more information is learned.

Keep Reading:

Businesses That Have Closed in 2025, So Far

Businesses That Have Closed in 2025, So Far Several restaurants, bars, and businesses have closed in Central New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

17 Eateries The Hudson Valley Has Lost In 2024

Hudson Valley Businesses That Have Closed in 2024 Owning a business is hard these days. While some business owners are simply stepping into their next big phase of retirement, some longstanding, beloved businesses have faced less-welcomed closures. Here's a list of some of the Hudson Valley eateries we already miss this year. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

14 Underrated Hudson Valley Eateries