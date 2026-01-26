Hudson Valley Forecast Now Shows A Monster Nor’easter Forming

Hudson Valley weather expert Ben Noll just sent a message that sent a chill down my spine.

Another monster storm is now appearing in the forecast for next weekend...

Ben Noll Correctly Predicated Sunday's Historic Storm

Jupiterimages Jupiterimages loading...

Last Tuesday, Hudson Valley Weather started tracking a potentially "prolific" weekend snowstorm. Around that time, Ben Noll agreed, saying the "potential for snow in the Hudson Valley on Sunday-Monday is increasing."

On Wednesday, Noll predicted a near 100 percent chance of over a foot of snow, adding that the setup was eerily similar to the Blizzard of 1996.

Just before the storm hit, on Sunday, Noll and Hudson Valley Weather predicted 16 to 24 inches of snow. With some areas seeing around 30 inches of snow!

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

We are still waiting for snowfall totals. Unofficially, at 6 p.m. on Sunday, there were over 16 inches on the ground in Newburgh.

B Welbs B Welbs loading...

And the snow continued to fall overnight, with the chance of more light snow on Monday.

Weekend Nor'easter Forming

Another Major Nor'Easter Barrels Into Northeastern U.S. Getty Images loading...

Monday morning, Ben Noll sent out an email that will be terrible news for most Hudson Valley residents.

He's tracking a nor’easter that looks like it's going to impact the Hudson Valley next weekend! Here's his message:

Pardon the interruption! I know you’re still digging out from yesterday’s monster storm so I pass this message along with… apologies! Over the last day, reliable forecast models have taken a stormier turn for next weekend and several of them show a nor’easter forming near the East Coast and impacting the Hudson Valley.

Weather Apps Agree

B Welbs B Welbs loading...

After reading Noll's warning, I checked my Google weather app.

As of this writing, Google is predicting about 9.5 inches of snow late Saturday night into Sunday for Orange and Ulster counties and over 10 inches of snow in Dutchess County.

The majority should fall on Sunday.

Google's weather reports, powered by Gemini Nano, comes from global meteorological agencies. These include the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Met Office, European Centre for Medium-range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), and Japan Meteorological Agency.

It's very early to fully say if this storm will hit or miss us. But, as of Monday morning, nearly a foot of more snow could fall on the Hudson Valley next weekend.

Where are we going to put it? Your guess is as good as mine.

5 Ways To Relieve Sore Muscles After Shoveling Snow

5 Ways To Relieve Sore Muscles After Shoveling Snow As you head to work today, or maybe to the store to buy s snowblower, here are some things you can do to help ease the pain of those aches and soreness. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Tips For Snow Shoveling

Tips For Snow Shoveling Gallery Credit: Brandi Hunter

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York