New York Faces Brutal “Arctic Siege” After Historic Snowstorm

If you thought digging out from the snowstorm was the hard part… brace yourself for an "arctic siege" to impact the area all week!

Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll says the week ahead will be downright brutal, with deep snow cover turning the region into what he describes as a freezer.

Hudson Valley Faces Brutal Arctic Week After Historic Snowstorm

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Fresh snow reflects sunlight and traps cold air near the surface; this is a setup that allows nighttime temperatures to plunge even lower than forecast. Noll says that in the days following major storms, he almost always “takes the under” on temperature predictions.

That means it could be even colder than predicted, and his predictions are shockingly low for the Hudson Valley.

Today, Monday, will be the warmest day in the near future. And if you've been outside on Monday, you know it's freezing!

Below Zero Temps Expected This Week

Upset young couple having problem with central heating or suffering from cold or flu Lacheev loading...

According to Noll, every night after Monday this week is expected to drop below zero, with lows possibly hitting minus nine degrees on Wednesday and get even colder on Saturday.

Here’s how the week shapes up:

Monday:

Day: 28 degrees

Night: 3 degrees

Tuesday:

Day: 14 degrees

Night: -6 degrees

Wednesday:

Day: 18 degrees

Night: -9 degrees

Thursday:

Day: 15 degrees

Night: -5 degrees

Friday: Frigid

Day: 13 degrees

Night: -2 degrees

Saturday:

Day: 19 degrees

Night: -10 degrees

Sunday

Day: 19 degrees

Night: -2 degrees

Hudson Valley Forecast Now Shows A Monster Nor’easter Forming

Guasor Guasor loading...

If the cold wasn't bad enough, Noll provided an update on Monday with more bad news.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"Over the last day, reliable forecast models have taken a stormier turn for next weekend and several of them show a nor’easter forming near the East Coast and impacting the Hudson Valley," Noll wrote on Monday.

CLICK HERE to read more about the chance of another weekend snowstorm.

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York

5 Ways To Relieve Sore Muscles After Shoveling Snow

5 Ways To Relieve Sore Muscles After Shoveling Snow As you head to work today, or maybe to the store to buy s snowblower, here are some things you can do to help ease the pain of those aches and soreness. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Tips For Snow Shoveling