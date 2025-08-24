Hudson Valley Dunkin’ Suddenly Shuts Down, Massive Changes Coming

Hudson Valley residents are searching for a new coffee spot.

When it comes to your morning routine, most people need coffee. If you don't make it at home, you probably pick up a cup from your favorite spot each day.

However, one Dunkin' has been closed for weeks. (The one I personally go to). Today, I found out why.

Newburgh Dunkin' Closed

The Dunkin' located at 73 N Plank Road in Newburgh, New York, has been closed since the beginning of August.

Normally, the Dunkin' is open around 5 a.m. as I drive to work. I've noticed it's been closed, but I never stopped to investigate why.

Pumpkin Spice Season Is Here In The Hudson Valley

It's still summer, but Pumpkin Spice season actually kicked off across the Hudson Valley on Wednesday, August 20.

That's right, that's the day Dunkin' kicked off its fall menu, featuring Pumpkin Spice coffee. Starbucks lovers, your day is coming. Starbucks is expected to start offering Pumpkin Spice drinks around August 26.

I'm weird (LOL), I either drink my coffee black or flavored with Pumpkin Spice.

Newburgh Dunkin Remains Closed

This morning, the lights appeared on at the North Plank Newburgh. I got excited, but sadly, the location is still closed. I finally found out why.

"A new look coming soon," one sign read. "This restaurant is temporarily closed for remodel."

Another sign outside the location confirmed the store has been closed since Sunday, August 3, for the "remodel."

The North Plank Dunkin is scheduled to reopen on August 25 around 4 a.m. All guests were told to try other nearby locations.

If you're invested (only my mom probably is, LOL), I went to another location to get my first taste of Pumpkin spice for 2025!

Another Dunkin' Gets Great Makeover

