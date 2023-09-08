Hudson Valley Detective Who Slapped New York Kid ‘Unexpectedly’ Dies

A detective from the Hudson Valley who made headlines this summer for drunkenly slapping a child has passed away.

The City of Middletown Police Department announced the unexpected passing of a detective

City Of Middletown Police Department Passes Away

Detective Fredrick Slanovec passed away at his home on Monday, Sept. 4 at the age of 41. His cause of death wasn't released but officials said he passed away "unexpectedly."

"It is with deep regret that the City of Middletown Police Department announces the death of Detective Fredrick Slanovec, who passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday, September 4, 2023," the City of Middletown Police Department stated.

Detective Slanovec served the City of Middletown Police Department for nearly 18 years.

"Detective Slanovec made many valuable contributions to our agency during his career, and the department expresses our sincere condolences to his family and friends," police said.

He worked as a Correction Officer for Orange County and for the Mount Hope Police Department before starting with the City Of Middletown Police Department.

He graduated from Minisink Valley High School. He was inducted into the Minisink Valley Hall of Fame for his football accomplishments.

The detective made news earlier this summer after he admitted to getting drunk, slapping a child and telling the child he helped place his father in prison and that he would one day soon arrest the boy.

Orange County District Attorney Concludes Investigation into Actions of Off-Duty City of Middletown Detective

As part of the plea disposition, Slanovec was ordered to attend one year of alcohol abuse treatment and abstain from consuming any alcoholic beverages for one year.

