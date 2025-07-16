Officials just shut down an unlicensed daycare in the Hudson Valley after finding children in unsafe, overcrowded, and shocking conditions

An unlicensed day care in the Hudson Valley was shut down.

Lower Hudson Valley Daycare Shutdown By Town Officials

The Town of Clarkstown says Morah Chany's Daycare illegally opened its doors in June. According to town officials, the daycare opened without a state license, a town permit, or the required safety inspections.

The overcrowded facility operated out of two buildings in Clarkstown. Children under its care were in dangerous conditions, officials say.

CBS reports that the illegal daycare housed up to 70 children, in unsafe conditions, with kids as young as three months old.

Children Kept In Horrendous Conditions

"These conditions were horrendous. Thirty children in an unfinished basement with gas cans. That's not acceptable," Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann said.

The daycare was located under a tobacco shop and in a windowless basement.

The screaming and crying of the children reportedly could be heard through the floor of the vape shop, as attested to by witnesses," Hoehmann added.

A search warrant found multiple code violations, officials say. The daycare did submit a plan to operate as a daycare in 2024, but didn't follow through with the necessary approvals or licenses.

The daycare is closed as officials pursue legal action to prevent the daycare from reopening. Police are continuing to investigate.

