New York Mother Found Dead—Hudson Valley Daughter Accused Of Murder

A horrifying scene inside a Hudson Valley home left a mother killed and a daughter behind bars.

A Hudson Valley woman is accused of killing her mother.

Elderly Woman Found Dead In Dutchess County, New York

A 78-year-old woman was found dead inside her Dutchess County home in April. Her daughter has now been indicted for murder in Poughkeepsie.

Dutchess County Woman Accused Of Murdering Mother

Poughkeepsie, New York Woman Arranged For Murder

On Tuesday, 50-year-old Denise Gilpin of Poughkeepsie was indicted by a Dutchess County Grand Jury on a second-degree murder charge.

Gilpin is accused of killing her 78-year-old mother, Olga Hinds-Coley, at a home on Oak Crescent in Poughkeepsie.

“This is an incredibly heartbreaking case, a family torn apart by an act of violence that took the life of a mother at the hands of her own daughter,” Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi said. "Our thoughts are with those grieving this unimaginable loss."

Prosecutors say Gilpin used a knife in the attack.

She's being held without bail at Dutchess County jail.

