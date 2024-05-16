Hudson Valley Cops ‘Working Around Clock’ Searching For Missing New York Teens

Police are begging for help as they "work around the clock" hoping to find teens who vanished from the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police based in Westchester County is working with the Yorktown Police Department as they search for a pair of missing teens.

New York State Police And Yorktown PD Searching For Missing Teens In Hudson Valley

Both were reported missing by their families, according to New York State Police.

Last Seen In Peekskill, New York. Frequent White Plains, New York

May Be In Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

It's possible the teens left the Hudson Valley and could have traveled south to New York City or north to Upstate New York.

The Yorktown Police Department says officers are "working around the clock" with the New York State Police and multiple law enforcement agencies, "in an attempt to locate Violet Munroe and Evelyn Jimenez."

What To Do If You Can Help With Missing Teens

The Yorktown Police Department says all can share any information or tips in in the following ways:

Call: Yorktown Police Department--(914)-962-4141

Email: info@yorktownpd.org

Call: New York State Police (914)-737-7171

Call: NYSP Cortlandt BCI Phone Number (914)-788-8044

Email: Adrian.Melendez@Troopers.NY.Org

Around 50 other New York children were recently reported missing across New York State. Many children are from the Hudson Valley, others from hometowns across New York State. Take a look a the list below to see if you can help.

