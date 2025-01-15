Hudson Valley Child Disappears Before Thanksgiving, Now Considered “Missing”

The search for a missing child in the Hudson Valley has finally reached the next level.

Alexandra M De La Mora Gomez was last seen on Nov. 24, 2024, in Orange County, New York.

Last Seen In New Hampton, New York

Callahan, Olivia (DCJS)/NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse Callahan, Olivia (DCJS)/NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse loading...

According to Hope Alive 845, the 3-year-old was last seen in New Hampton, New York on Nov. 24, 202,4 around 2 p.m.

She's described as being just over 3 feet, weighing 38 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse loading...

On Jan 9, 2025, the Division of Criminal Justice Services officially created a missing case for the 3-year-old.

It's unclear why it took so long for Alexandra to officially be listed as a "missing child." But this week, friends and family took to social media happy to share that she's "finally being placed as a missing child," adding hopefully this helps "bring Alexandra home safely."

Believed To Be Traveling With Young Woman In Orange County, New York

Callahan, Olivia (DCJS)/NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse Callahan, Olivia (DCJS)/NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse loading...

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, it's believed that the 3-year-old is with a young woman.

"Alexandra is believed to be with Yahaira De La Mora Gomez, and they may have traveled to Middletown, Orange County," officials state.

NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse loading...

Yahaira is described as a 30-year-old woman who weighs about 5'6" weighing 156 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

What To Do If You See Alexandra?

If you see Alexandra you can contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office or the New York State Division Of Criminal Justice Services at 1-800-346-3543

