These Are The 10 Best Burgers In New York, Local One Stands Out

Burger joints in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, and across the state are being recognized for serving the 10 best in New York.

The New York Beef Council just announced its top 10 for the 2026 Best New York Burger competition.

Top 10 Burgers In New York State Announced

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"These incredible restaurants have been recognized for serving up the best burgers in New York. From Syracuse to Albany, Rochester to the Hudson Valley—these are the establishments raising the bar for beef excellence across our great state," the New York Beef Council stated while announcing this year's top 10.

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Below are the 10 best burger "Champions."

Ale & Angus - Syracuse

Ben's Fresh - Port Jervis

Brewer Union Cafe - Brewerton

Columbus Public House - Sherburne

Illusive - Rensselaer

Matteson Hotel - Ilion

Pound Town Burger Bar - Syracuse

Savoy Taproom - Albany

Shelly's Deli - Endicott

Tap It Bar & Grill - Rochester

Beloved Hudson Valley Burger Joint Honored Again

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This marks the fifth straight year that Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis made the top 10.

Last year, Ben's Fresh placed second. The Hudson Valley eatery continues to be named the best burger in the Hudson Valley by the WPDH listeners.

This year, Ben's Fresh entered its “Empire State of Prime” burger.

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"Crafted with premium beef and built to represent the bold flavors of the Hudson Valley," Ben's Fresh writes about the burger. "Our entry features Prime beef stacked with a 5-year-old Grand Reserve cheddar, our espresso bourbon bacon jam, sweet-heat cherry pepper relish, and a smooth Crown maple aioli — all served on a pillowy pretzel bun."

The "Empire State of Prime” burger brings together some of the producers in New York State to "create something truly special."

Companies include:

Crown Maple Syrup

Yancey's Fancy

Valkyrie Coffee Roasters

Black Dirt Distillery

"A bold, balanced bite that represents the very best of New York in one unforgettable burger," Ben's Fresh adds about the burger.

Over the next few weeks, secret judges will be trying the nominated burgers at each restaurant.

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