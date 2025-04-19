Hudson Valley Blindsided By Toxic Dumping at Local Landmark
A shocking discovery at a landmark in the Hudson Valley finally led to arrests.
Last April, the Town of New Windsor Police Department began an investigation into illegal dumping of materials at the former Destinta Movie Theatre lot at 215 Quassaick Ave.
Hazardous Substances Found At Destinta Movie Theatre In New Windsor, New York
Police soon determined the dumped materials "contained hazardous substances, including the presence of asbestos."
In June 2024, there was a "flurry of activity" outside the theater.
Two People Arrested Following Year-Long Investigation
Following a year-long investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained and two people were arrested.
"The illegal dumping of contaminated materials is not only reckless—it’s a direct threat to our environment, our residents, and the integrity of our community. Let me be clear: this type of behavior will not be tolerated or go unpunished in the Town of New Windsor," Town Supervisor Stephen Bedetti said.
New Jersey Men Accused Of Illegal Dumping At Former Movie Theater In Orange County, New York
On Tuesday, two men from New Jersey were arrested.
Gary DiGiovanni, 61, of Ringoes, NJ, was charged with:
- Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree, a Class E Felony
- Falsifying Business Records in the 1st Degree, a Class E Felony
- Forgery in the 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor
- Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.
Dean Buncombe, 45, of Harrington Park, NJ, was charged with:
- Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree, a Class E Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.
“This was a complex and lengthy investigation that involved multiple agencies working together to uncover the illegal dumping of hazardous materials in our community,” said Police Chief Daniel Valeri. “We take environmental crimes very seriously."
Further charges for violations of the NYS Environmental Conservation Law (ECL) are pending, police say.
