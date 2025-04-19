Hudson Valley Blindsided By Toxic Dumping at Local Landmark

A shocking discovery at a landmark in the Hudson Valley finally led to arrests.

Last April, the Town of New Windsor Police Department began an investigation into illegal dumping of materials at the former Destinta Movie Theatre lot at 215 Quassaick Ave.

Hazardous Substances Found At Destinta Movie Theatre In New Windsor, New York

B. Welber B. Welber loading...

Police soon determined the dumped materials "contained hazardous substances, including the presence of asbestos."

In June 2024, there was a "flurry of activity" outside the theater.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Two People Arrested Following Year-Long Investigation

Town Of New Windsor Town Of New Windsor loading...

Following a year-long investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained and two people were arrested.

"The illegal dumping of contaminated materials is not only reckless—it’s a direct threat to our environment, our residents, and the integrity of our community. Let me be clear: this type of behavior will not be tolerated or go unpunished in the Town of New Windsor," Town Supervisor Stephen Bedetti said.

New Jersey Men Accused Of Illegal Dumping At Former Movie Theater In Orange County, New York

Town Of New Windsor Town Of New Windsor loading...

On Tuesday, two men from New Jersey were arrested.

Gary DiGiovanni, 61, of Ringoes, NJ, was charged with:

Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree, a Class E Felony

Falsifying Business Records in the 1st Degree, a Class E Felony

Forgery in the 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

Dean Buncombe, 45, of Harrington Park, NJ, was charged with:

Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree, a Class E Felony

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

“This was a complex and lengthy investigation that involved multiple agencies working together to uncover the illegal dumping of hazardous materials in our community,” said Police Chief Daniel Valeri. “We take environmental crimes very seriously."

Further charges for violations of the NYS Environmental Conservation Law (ECL) are pending, police say.

Sneak Peek of The Tallest Movie Studio in Hudson Valley

Sneak Peek of The Tallest Movie Studio in Hudson Valley

21 Remarkable Movie Theaters in the Hudson Valley

21 Remarkable Movie Theaters in the Hudson Valley There may be a Streaming War going on right now, but nothing beats going to the movies! These awesome Hudson Valley theatres are ready to take your ticket! Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

Keep Reading:

35 Forgotten Breakfast Cereals From '80s and '90s TV and Movies