How To Help: Hudson Valley Dad Of 7 Killed By ‘Drunk Driver’

After celebrating one of his son's achievements, a Hudson Valley dad of seven was fatally hit by an alleged drunk driver driving in the wrong direction.

We've learned more information regarding a fatal wrong-way crash in Putnam County.

Fatal Crash On Route 9 In Putnam County, New York

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office began investigating a fatal crash on Route 9 in the Town of Philipstown on Saturday around 9:45 p.m.

Police on the scene allege that a vehicle being driven by 56-year-old Marcos Martinez of Hopewell Junction was northbound on Route 9 near Stone Ridge Road when it crossed over the double yellow line and struck a southbound vehicle head-on.

Dutchess County Man Accused Of Driving Drunk On Route 9

Police allege Martinez was driving drunk at the time of the wrong-way crash.

Martinez was arrested for vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, a class D Felony, misdemeanor DWI, and failure to use a designated lane, a traffic infraction.

He was arraigned in the Town of Philipstown Court and was remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility on $250,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond.

Westchester County, New York Man Killed In Wrong-Way Crash In Town of Philipstown

The driver of the car heading the correct way, 52-year-old Joe Stubblefield, of Cortlandt Manor, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, his 7-year-old son, who was in the back seat, was rushed by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

"His son survived with non-life threatening injuries but will forever have the memory of this horrific night," a GoFundMe states.

Hudson Valley Father Of 7 Fatally Hit By Alleged Drunk Driver

We've learned Stubblefield is a father of seven.

"He was such a loving father to 7 sons who are all heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. On November 11, Joe and his 7-year-old son visited with his other 3 sons. Everyone said their, 'I love you' and 'goodbyes' and gave hugs not knowing that this would be the last. About 4 minutes after leaving the house Joe and his 7-year-old son were hit by a drunk driver. Joe died at the scene," a GoFundMe states.

Joe is a father to seven, aged 24, 18, 8, 7, 3 and two 17-year-old twins.

"(All) now have to grow up without the presence of their dedicated father because someone decided to drink and drive," the GoFundMe adds.

Money raised from the GoFundMe will help Stubblefield's family pay for funeral and attorney fees.

" We want to give Joe the homecoming that he deserves," the GoFundMe adds. "Anything will help and we appreciate anything you can do!"

CLICK HERE to donate. As of this writing, over $15,000 has been raised.

The night before the fatal accident, Joe watched his son, Haldane’s leading tackler and kicker, win the Class C title.

