How To Get A Reservation At ‘Impossible’ New York Restaurants

With a wait time of over an hour, an Upstate New York eatery is the "Most Exclusive Restaurant in America."

Just two of the world's 10 hardest restaurants to enter are in the United States. But, both are in New York State.

In fact, one is in Upstate New York.

These New York Restaurants Are The Toughest To Get Into

The Bank Tavern, with a wait-list of over four years, is the toughest eatery in the world to eat at.

New York State is home to the second and third toughest, according to Dojo.

Damon Baehrel: Greene County, New York

Damon Baehrel has a one year wait time, Dojo tells Hudson Valley Post.

"This restaurant hasn’t accepted reservations since March 2014 due to its immense backlog, but is going live with a new schedule for new bookings! Guests are shown to the table by Damon himself and then experience a five-hour dinner," a spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

There are 20 courses served during the five-hour dinner.

Damon Baehrel is located in Earlton, a hamlet in Greene County, New York.

The New Yorker calls the eatery the "Most Exclusive Restaurant in America" while TripAdvisor says its a "culinary treasure."

Masalawala & Sons: Brooklyn, New York

Masalawala & Sons in Brooklyn is the world's third-hardest restaurant to make a reservation at.

The Indian eatery has a wait time of about six months.

"Masalawala & Sons on Fifth Avenue is known for their incredible Indian food, and their waiting list proves it with over 600 people waiting for a reservation! They do accept some walk-ins, but be prepared that there are only four barstool tables on a weekday at 5pm," Dojo stated.

Tips To Get A Table

Here are some tips to try and get "a reservation at an impossible restaurant."

