Could You Be Getting Thousands Back From New York State

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing her new initiatives aimed at putting thousands of dollars back in New Yorkers' pockets.

New York State Putting Money Back In Parents' Pockets

Starting in January, families across the state can claim up to $1,000 per child under the age of four. This is under Hochul's "historic" expansion of New York’s child tax credit. Hochul's office says this will help 1.6 million New York families.

In 2026, families in New York will continue to receive a child tax credit of up to $330 per child between the ages 4-16. In 2027, that tax credit increases to $500 per child.

"These increases are projected to benefit more than 2.75 million children statewide, assisting families with young children across the income spectrum," Hochul's office tells Hudson Valley Post in a press release. "Eligible New Yorkers will be able to claim the expanded Child Tax Credit as part of the normal tax return filing process in 2026."

Child Tax Credit Expansion

The expanded credit doubles the average payout from $472 to $943. A family of four with a toddler and a school-age child earning up to $110,000 would see $1,500 back. That's nearly $1,000 more than before.

Even families making $170,000, previously excluded, will get more than $500 per year.

New Baby Benefit

Hochul also announced New York’s new “Birth Allowance for Beginning Year” (BABY) Benefit. This is a one-time $1,800 payment for New York families who receive public assistance when a new baby is born.

The program is aimed squarely at the most vulnerable households, giving parents a leg up to cover essentials like diapers, clothing, and safe-sleep items.

“I’ll never stop working to make life more affordable for new moms and families across New York,” Hochul said. “That’s why I’m continuing to put more money back in New Yorkers’ pockets, expand access to affordable maternal health care, and deliver more of the resources families need to grow and succeed.”

