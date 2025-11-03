Counties With Highest-Lowest Cancer Rates In New York

New cancer rankings for every New York county are out. Some numbers will shock you. Check where your county stands in the full list.

Here in New York, the overall cancer incidence rate is higher in New York than the US Average.

The New York average is 465.1 cases per 100,000 people compared to the national rate of 444.4.

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in New York, but some areas are reporting more cancer-cases in residents than counties.

Counties With the Highest Cancer Rates in New York

Canva Canva loading...

Below is order of cancer rates for counties in New York, based off the most recent data, the a five-year period from 2018 to 2022.

Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

21 Monroe

Case Count: 5,028

Case Rate: 511.7

22 Richmond

Case Count: 3,131

Case Rate: 509.4

23 Cayuga

Case Count: 564

Case Rate: 509.3

24 Genesee

Case Count: 417

Case Rate: 508.5

25 Saratoga

Case Count: 1,654

Case Rate: 508.1

26 Chemung

Case Count: 588

Case Rate: 507.6

27 Rensselaer

Case Count: 1,058

Case Rate: 506.3

28 Herkimer

Case Count: 445

Case Rate: 503.2

29 Onondaga

Case Count: 3,092

Case Rate: 502.9

30 Cattaraugus

Case Count: 541

Case Rate: 502.3

31 Columbia

Case Count: 506

Case Rate: 500.8

32 Lewis

Case Count: 184

Case Rate: 500.3

33 Chenango

Case Count: 349

Case Rate: 500.2

34 Nassau

Case Count: 9,163

Case Rate: 499.3

35 Broome

Case Count: 1,345

Case Rate: 496.5

36 Oneida

Case Count: 1,563

Case Rate: 496.0

36 Schenectady

Case Count: 1,011

Case Rate: 496.0

38 Tioga

Case Count: 352

Case Rate: 494.5

39 Putnam

Case Count: 661

Case Rate: 493.8

40 Otsego

Case Count: 412

Case Rate: 493.7

41 Schoharie

Case Count: 228

Case Rate: 492.6

42 Steuben

Case Count: 652

Case Rate: 491.0

43 Washington

Case Count: 438

Case Rate: 486.3

44 Clinton

Case Count: 510

Case Rate: 483.0

44 Madison

Case Count: 456

Case Rate: 483.0

46 Franklin

Case Count: 308

Case Rate: 476.3

47 Delaware

Case Count: 346

Case Rate: 475.6

48 Hamilton

Case Count: 48

Case Rate: 475.1

49 Allegany

Case Count: 300

Case Rate: 474.0

50 Orange

Case Count: 2,118

Case Rate: 470.3

51 Dutchess

Case Count: 1,897

Case Rate: 469.6

52 Rockland

Case Count: 1,797

Case Rate: 465.2

53 St. Lawrence

Case Count: 665

Case Rate: 462.9

54 Tompkins

Case Count: 527

Case Rate: 462.2

55 Westchester

Case Count: 5,922

Case Rate: 458.1

56 Ulster

Case Count: 1,201

Case Rate: 456.3

57 Sullivan

Case Count: 480

Case Rate: 447.8

58 New York

Case Count: 8,784

Case Rate: 427.0

59 Bronx

Case Count: 6,483

Case Rate: 415.1

60 Kings

Case Count: 12,275

Case Rate: 413.6

61 Essex

Case Count: 254

Case Rate: 400.9

62 Queens

Case Count: 11,763

Case Rate: 399.6

Take a look at how the rates changed from each county from previous data.

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in New York using data from the CDC. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Keep Reading:

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 37 Popular Food Items