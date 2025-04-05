How Does Your New York Hometown Rank Among Best Places In U.S

A new report named several hometowns in New York as some of the best places to live in the United States.

US News And World Report recently named the "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2024-2025."

Best Places To Live In New York State

Canva
"To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life," US News And World Report states about the list.

Five places from New York made the list. Three are among the top 100.

Below are the hometowns in New York that made the list.

Buffalo, Syracuse, Albany, New York City, Rochester Among Best Places To Live In United States.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Note: If your hometown isn't on the list, don't street. US News And World Report only looked into 150 major cities to determine the best places to live.

Cities In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York Among "Safest" In U.S.

Sadly, no location in the Hudson Valley made the list. But hey, New York City and Albany both aren't far. I've actually commuted to each city while living in the Hudson Valley.

However, the Hudson Valley is home to some of the "safest" cities.

See More: Upstate New York Home To World's Cleanest, Most Beautiful Lake

New York's safest city might surprise you.

These Are the Top 4 Safest Cities in New York State

Do you think your city is safe? Below are not just the safest cities in all of New York State, but WalletHub says they are also some of the most secure in America.

Top 10 Cheapest Places to Live in New York State

New York is one of the most expensive states to call home, but there are some areas that are gentle on the wallet. According to HomeSnacks, they deduced the top 10 most affordable cities and towns in the Empire State.

They looked into data from the U.S. Census, median home and rent prices, as well as median income of a particular area's residents. Affordability was also determined based on availability and access to services and conveniences.

Below are the top 10 places that let residents keep more cash in their wallets.

6 of the New York Cities Ranked Dirtiest in America

These 21 New York Cities Made WalletHub's 2024 list of 'Best Small Cities in America'

Are you living in one of America's best small cities? WalletHub compared over 1,300 small cities nationwide to find out which are the best and worst in the country.

Nearly two dozen cities in New York made the upper crust of the list and one of them even made the top 99th percentile in the entire country - tying at #1!

Find out if your hometown made the cut!

