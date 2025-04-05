How Does Your New York Hometown Rank Among Best Places In U.S

A new report named several hometowns in New York as some of the best places to live in the United States.

US News And World Report recently named the "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2024-2025."

Best Places To Live In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

"To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life," US News And World Report states about the list.

Five places from New York made the list. Three are among the top 100.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Below are the hometowns in New York that made the list.

Buffalo, Syracuse, Albany, New York City, Rochester Among Best Places To Live In United States.

Incoming NY Governor Kathy Hochul Gives First Press Conference After Cuomo's Resignation Getty Images loading...

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Note: If your hometown isn't on the list, don't street. US News And World Report only looked into 150 major cities to determine the best places to live.

Cities In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York Among "Safest" In U.S.

Sadly, no location in the Hudson Valley made the list. But hey, New York City and Albany both aren't far. I've actually commuted to each city while living in the Hudson Valley.

However, the Hudson Valley is home to some of the "safest" cities.

New York's safest city might surprise you.

These Are the Top 4 Safest Cities in New York State Do you think your city is safe? Below are not just the safest cities in all of New York State, but WalletHub says they are also some of the most secure in America. Gallery Credit: WalletHub

Top 10 Cheapest Places to Live in New York State

Top 10 Cheapest Places to Live in New York State New York is one of the most expensive states to call home, but there are some areas that are gentle on the wallet. According to HomeSnacks, they deduced the top 10 most affordable cities and towns in the Empire State.

They looked into data from the U.S. Census, median home and rent prices, as well as median income of a particular area's residents. Affordability was also determined based on availability and access to services and conveniences.

Below are the top 10 places that let residents keep more cash in their wallets. Gallery Credit: Megan

6 of the New York Cities Ranked Dirtiest in America

6 of the New York Cities Ranked Dirtiest in America Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

These 21 New York Cities Made WalletHub's 2024 list of 'Best Small Cities in America'