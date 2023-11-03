How Daylight Saving Time Can Save Your Life In New York State
Officials say Daylight saving time can help save your life.
Daylight saving time comes to an end Sunday and the American Red Cross says the clock change could save your life with one simple task
Test Your Smoke Alarms
The American Red Cross recommends using Daylight saving time as a reminder to test all the smoke alarms in your home.
Testing your smoke alarms can help prevent a tragedy in your home if there's a fire, officials note.
"Home fires claim more lives every year than all natural disasters combined, but working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half. The sooner an alarm alerts you to a fire, the sooner you can get out," the American Red Cross states in a press release.
The American Red Cross believes it's smart to get into the habit of testing your smoke alarms every time you change your clocks.
Daylight saving time ends on November 5 and the American Red Cross encourages everyone to test their smoke alarms as they turn their clocks back to make sure the alarms are working.
Test your smoke alarms and replace the batteries if needed.
More Smoke Alarm Tips To Save Your Life
The American Red Cross offered a number of more tips to help save your life.
If you can't afford to purchase smoke alarms or you're physically unable to install one, the Red Cross might be able to help you. Contact your local Red Cross for more information.
Be Cautious While Driving
Triple A is also reminding drivers to be extra cautious while driving. With the clocks getting turned back one hour it will result in fewer daylight hours.
Triple A says drivers may face sun glare that they don't usually deal with during their morning commutes in the near future.
