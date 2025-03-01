Horrific Hudson Valley Family Tragedy: Teen Charged With Killing Aunts
A teen is accused of viciously killing two family members.
More details were released regarding a double homicide in the Lower Hudson Valley.
NJ Man Charged With Murdered Aunts In Rockland County
Alan Abad, 19, of Westwood, New Jersey is accused of killing two family members in Spring Valley, New York.
Officials says he caused blunt force trauma to Evelyn Aguilar-Agustin’s head, face and abdomen, which caused her death, and caused blunt force trauma to Anabelly Aguilar’s head and upper neck, causing cervical spine fractures, brain injuries and hemorrhages, which also caused her death.
The incident happened at 4 Gesner Drive in Spring Valley around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Officials confirmed the victims are Abad's aunts.
"The victims, who were aunts of the defendant, were brutally and senselessly murdered. We will seek justice for the victims’ and their families, and I offer my sincere condolences to the surviving family members.” District Attorney Tom Walsh stated.
Abad was charged with one count of murder in the first degree and two counts of murder in the second degree.
Abad has been remanded to Rockland County Jail without bail. If convicted for the top charge he faces life in prison without parole.
