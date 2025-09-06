A homeless man is facing charges for allegedly carjacking a woman in the Hudson Valley.

The Town of Lloyd Police Department charged 27-year-old Carlos Diaz with robbery in the first degree and grand larceny in the second degree.

Alleged Carjacking In Highland, New York

Google Google loading...

Police allege that Diaz deliberately blocked Oak Crest Drive in Highland with a fallen tree. This caused a Highland woman to stop her car.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

That's when Diaz approached the woman, threatened the use of a firearm, forced the woman out of the vehicle, and then stole the vehicle.

A Hudson Valley Post reader witnessed the incident. She says it was her neighbor who was carjacked after the man approached while pretending to hold a gun, or potentially really holding a gun.

The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York State

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York The NICB reports vehicle theft rates continue to increase. These are the most common vehicles that are getting stolen.

Arrested In Kingston After High-Speed Chase & Crash

Town of Lloyd Police Department Town of Lloyd Police Department loading...

Approximately 30 minutes later, the vehicle was spotted driving in the City of Kingston and the Town of Ulster area.

Police say Diaz fled the scene in the area of Ulster Ave and Rt 9W in the Town of Ulster after being spotted.

Our witness tells us Diaz was finally detained after crashing the car in the Kingston area.

He was remanded to the Ulster County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

Keep Reading:

Nearly 300 Cars Stolen Recovered In New York State

Nearly 300 Cars Stolen Recovered In New York State In the past year, the New York State DMV found nearly 300 stolen cars. See where in the state cars are being stolen the most.

The 15 Cars Or Trucks That Make New Yorkers The Most Angry

The 15 Cars Or Trucks That Make New Yorkers The Most Angry

New Yorkers, Brace Yourselves— These Car Prices Are Likely About to Soar