Hollywood Royalty Wants Help Finding “Beloved” Missing New York Worker

A Hollywood A-list star is joining in on the search for a missing man with ties to New York.

Zelig Williams was last seen on Oct. 3. The "beloved" Broadway performer has been in productions including "Hamilton" and "MJ the Musical."

New York City Broadway Performer Is Missing

National Center For Missing and Endangered, Inc. National Center For Missing and Endangered, Inc. loading...

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the 28-year-old was last seen leaving a home on Longwood Road in Columbia, South Carolina.

About 10 minutes after he left, his family received an SOS ping from his phone from one of his friends in New York, indicating a crash, a family member told local media.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

The SUV he was driving was found, but there has been "NO contact" with Zelig, police say. A car accident was ruled out.

National Center For Missing and Endangered, Inc. National Center For Missing and Endangered, Inc. loading...

"It is unusual for Zelig not to contact his friends or family," the Richland County Sheriff's Department stated.

Hugh Jackman Pleads For Help In Finding Missing Broadway Dancer

Hugh Jackman posted an emotional message on Instagram, pleading for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zelig Williams to come forward.

Screening of 20th Century Fox's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" - Arrivals Getty Images/Kevin Winter loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“Zelig we love you and are praying for your safe return,” Jackman wrote on Instagram. “Please pass this message on!!!”

Jackman worked with Williams in 2019 in “The Man. The Music. The Show."

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Anyone with information about Zelig is asked to contact the Richland County Sheriff's Department at 803-576-3000.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard. Gallery Credit: Ben Wittstein

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard. Gallery Credit: Ben Wittstein

Keep Reading: