Millions In New York Expected To Lose Life-Saving Services

New York lawmakers are warning New Yorkers about what they believe are devastating cuts that will create a "nightmare."

New York lawmakers are warning New Yorkers about what they believe are devastating cuts coming from Washington.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul And NYC Mayor Eric Adams Make Announcement On Gun Violence Getty Images loading...

Gov. Kathy Hochul was joined by Ritchie Torres and health leaders this week to discuss President Trump's “Big Beautiful Bill.”

They believe the “Big Beautiful Bill” is a "nightmare" for New Yorkers. Hochul said Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress are pushing a bill that could rip nearly $13 billion out of New York’s healthcare system.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

“Republicans in Washington are resolute in their determination to inflict irreparable harm to the very programs that save the lives of millions of New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Torres warned that Medicaid and SNAP cuts will push countless New Yorkers off the programs they rely on.

Massive Fallout In New York Due To Big Beautiful Bill

President Trump Holds Bill-Signing Ceremony At The White House Getty Images loading...

According to New York lawmakers, the fallout from the bill could be massive for New Yorkers.

Hochul warns that 1.5 million New Yorkersare expected to lose health insurance. More than 300,000 households will lose food benefits. Hospitals across the state will face billions in new costs.

Hochul says it’s all to fund tax breaks for billionaires, while working families are left struggling. Hochul adds she’s not backing down, promising to fight these cuts every step of the way.

“They have one goal in mind: to conceal tax breaks for their wealthy billionaires while simultaneously withdrawing health care and food benefits from families that rely on them. The fight to protect New Yorkers and uphold the very values of our nation is unfolding right now, and I am committed to being at the forefront of this fight every single day.”

LOOK: Counties with the longest life expectancy in New York

LOOK: Counties with the longest life expectancy in New York Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in New York using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Richest billionaires in New York

LOOK: Richest billionaires in New York Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in New York using data from Forbes. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These are the highways in New York with the most fatalities