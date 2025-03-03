Historic Upstate New York Museum Among Best In America

According to Americans, Hudson Valley residents don't need to leave the region to enjoy one of the best museums in the nation.

USA Today released its 10Best Reader's Choice Poll on the "10 best music museums in the US that will rock your world."

New York State Music Museum Among Best In America

Canva Canva loading...

Just one music museum from New York State made the list. It actually ranked in the top 5. Can you guess?

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Below are the 10 best music museums in the United States, according to USA Today.

10: Woody Guthrie Center - Tulsa, Oklahoma

9: Patsy Cline Museum - Nashville, Tennessee

8: Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum - Memphis, Tennessee

7: Birthplace of Country Music Museum - Bristol, Virginia

6: Motown Museum - Detroit, Michigan

Top 5 Music Museums In America

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

This marks the third year in a row that the Johnny Cash Museum was named the best music museum in the nation.

The Museum at Bethel Woods Honored

The Museum at Bethel Woods placed fifth because all can visit the original site of the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival and "transported back in time via their main exhibit, which takes visitors through the 1960s with pictures, music, and films."

Google Google loading...

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

The museum is next to the outdoor music venue and is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

6 Things To See At Bethel Woods Museum

Below are some highlights of the museum.

6 Things To See At Bethel Woods Museum The Museum at Bethel Woods is located at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts which is the original site of the 1969 Woodstock Museum Festival.

While some attendees visit for their concerts, others also enjoy exploring their Bindy Baazar Trail, concerts in the Event Gallery, attending classes, exhibits and events as well.

The Museum at Bethel Woods is a groovy place where visitors can step back in time to experience the history of the 1960's and hear personal stories from those who attended the festival. This museum is unique, has fun photo opportunities to engage in, videos to watch and knowledge to gain from their time in The Museum at Bethel Woods.

Take a look through the history of the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay

7 Places to Eat Near Bethel Woods

7 Places to Eat Near Bethel Woods If you're headed to Bethel Woods for a show, there are some great local spots to stop for a bite to eat while soaking in the local vibe. Gallery Credit: Boris

Smashmouth Singer Melts Down at Bethel Woods