Historic Swimmer Plans 300-mile Journey Across Hudson River
A British-South African swimmer is coming to the Hudson Valley to swim across the Hudson River.
Later today, Tuesday, Marist College is going to welcome renowned international endurance swimmer and environmental advocate Lewis Pugh to the Poughkeepsie campus.
Marist College To Welcome Advocate And Endurance Swimmer Lewis Pugh To Campus
Pugh will be on campus as he makes his more than 300-mile journey swimming the length of the Hudson River over the next several weeks.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Pug has already completed over 200 miles of his Hudson River swim.
Pugh is a British-South African endurance swimmer. He's the first person to complete a long-distance swim in every ocean in the world.
"I'm told many marathon runners run from lamp post to lamp post when they're exhausted. I’m now swimming from bridge to bridge. 87 miles to go," Pugh tweeted.
Pugh will be swimming alongside the campus in the morning and return later in the afternoon for an event with Marist students and faculty, according to Marist College officials.
Marist College President Kevin Weinman And Marist Student-Athletes Will Join Pugh For Swim in the Hudson River
On Tuesday around 9 a.m. Marist President Kevin Weinman and his wife will swim alongside Pugh in the Hudson River as they make their way by the Poughkeepsie campus Tuesday morning.
Over 20 Marist student-athletes will also join them in the water along with the Marist crew team.
"Clean water advocacy group Riverkeeper will take part in the afternoon event, which includes a discussion about ongoing efforts to restore the Hudson and protect its role as a drinking water source," Marist College stated in a press release.
Read More: Freezing, Stormy, Snowy and Major Blizzard Predicted For New York
Endurance Swimmer Passes Kingston, New York As He Heads To Poughkeepsie, New York
Pugh swam past Kingston, New York on Monday as he makes his way to Marist College in Poughkeepsie.
"How terrific that the Fireboat Harvey gave us a water salute as we passed Kingston today! ⛴️ This very boat became part of the maritime response to 9/11, helping provide water that fought the fires for over 72 hours," Pugh tweeted early Tuesday morning.
Afternoon Event At Marist College With Endurance Swimmer
An afternoon event is scheduled for around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Weinman, Pugh and Dan Shapley, Senior Director, Advocacy, Policy & Planning Riverkeeper, are scheduled to speak during the afternoon event.