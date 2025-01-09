Highly Contagious Flu Spreading At “High” Rates In New York State

The CDC reports the flu is spreading at "high" rates across the Hudson Valley and New York State.

The CDC says cases of the flu and emergency room visits related to the flu are very high nationwide.

Flu Cases Up Nearly 20% Nationwide

Confirmed cases of the flu is up 18.7 percent in the past week, according to this week's update on the winter respiratory virus season. There's also a large increase in influenza-associated hospitalizations.

Over 26,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations were reported in the past week, up from 14,755 the week prior.

High Flu Activity In New York State

Many states, including New York are reporting "high" or "very high" flu activity.

According to the CDC, flu trends this year look to be similar to the 2019 to 2020 season, which also hit peak levels around the New Year.

Flu Cases Soaring In the Hudson Valley

The latest numbers also show a surge in the number of flu cases across the Hudson Valley.

During the last week on record, Westchester County had the highest infection total, followed by Orange County and Dutchess County.

Health experts say the best way to protect yourself is to get a flu shot, practice good hygiene and avoid large crowds.

