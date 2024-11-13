High Risk Of More Wildfires For Most Of New York State

One fire in the region that scorched 5,000 acres is only 20 percent contained. Officials warn there's a great chance of more wildfires starting today.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning.

The Red Flag warning was issued for the Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Long Island and New York City.

"A lack of rainfall recently has increased the risk of brush and wildfires in New York. During this time period, fires will spread easily and wind can spread the fire faster," the National Weather Service states.

Albany, Schenectady, Columbia, Rensselaer, Sullivan, Dutchess, Ulster, Greene, Delaware, Schoharie, and Montgomery Counties

The Red Flag Warning is in effect for these counties from 9 a.m. on Tuesday until 6 p.m.

"A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior," the National Weather Service said.

Orange; Rockland; Putnam; Westchester; Bronx; Richmond; New York; Kings; Queens; Nassau; Suffolk Counties

The Red Flag Warning also is from 9 a.m. on Tuesday until 6 p.m.

"Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended," the NWS wrote.

Latest On Jennings Creek Wildfire In Orange County, New York

The Jennings Creek wildfire on the New York-New Jersey border is still out of control. Officials say as of Tuesday morning the blaze is only 20 percent contained and has spread to around 5,000 acres.

The fire has so far led to the death of an 18-year-old firefighter in Orange County.

There are concerns windy conditions in the forecast could make battling the fire more difficult. Wind gusts up to 30 to 40 mph are expected on Tuesday.

