The Hidden Warning Of Purple Paint In New York State

New Yorkers are seeing purple paint near homes, and it's not just random. It's a warning, run.

It might look like simple paint, but the color choice is actually a stern warning. Here’s why purple paint in New York woods is leaving residents uneasy.

Don’t Ignore Purple Paint in New York

Pennsylvania Game Commission Pennsylvania Game Commission loading...

If out hiking, hunting, camping, or just enjoying the beautiful weather and colors in New York this fall, you might spot purple paint on a home, tree, fence, or some other object.

You might think it's a decoration, or an odd color choice, but the truth behind its secret meaning is very serious and confusing for New Yorkers.

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Purple Paint Means No Trespassing In Over 20 States

Across much of the United States, purple paint is the legal equivalent of a “No Trespassing” sign.

The paint color is currently recognized as a no trespassing sign in over 20 states.

Not A Law In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

As of this writing, it's not an official law in New York State. New York lawmakers first introduced a purple paint bill in 2017. Similar bills popped up again in 2019, 2021, and 2023.

Each time, the bill gained some traction but was never passed, fizzling out in the Assembly.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

What Does Purple Paint Mean In New York?

Pennsylvania Game Commission Pennsylvania Game Commission loading...

Despite not being an official law, home and land owners in New York are marking their properties with purple paint.

This means the owner wants you to stay away! So it's a good idea to treat the purple paint as a no trespassing sign.

Even if it's not an official law in New York, this paint color should send you a clear message: you’re not welcome on that property.

Keep Reading:

Ten More New York Laws That Are Weird, But Somehow Still Exist

Ten More New York Laws That are Weird, But Somehow Still Exist Some laws make sense, and others do not. New York has its share of laws that make sense, but a few others, that are out-of-touch, and just plain weird. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

The 10 Snobbiest Hometowns in New York