A dangerous springtime tradition is here in New York.

During the spring, New Yorkers search for Morel mushrooms.

Morel Season Is Here In New York

Morel season peaks in April and May. The season typically runs from late March-June. The perfect temps for these mushrooms are when its 60 to 70 degrees during the daytime and the mid-40s at night.

These mushrooms typically grow near or around dead or dying trees like elms, ashes, and apple trees. They are common in old orchards, Edible Hudson Valley reports.

Morel Hotspots In New York

Hunting for morels is popular across the nation and becoming more frequent here in New York.

Morel hotspots in New York include:

The Hudson Valley woodlands

The Finger Lakes region

Central and Western New York forests

Edges of old farmland and near river bottoms

Sell for $40 Per Pound

Morels are one of the most sought-after wild mushrooms in the world. The mushroom is prized for its rich, nutty flavor and honeycomb-like texture. Chefs says these mushrooms can elevate a dish from simple to gourmet.

Because they are so in demand and hard to find they can sell for $20 to $40 per pound.

Can Be Very Dangerous

Morels are known for their distinct appearance. A tall, conical cap covered in pits and ridges that often look like a sponge

While this spring tradition can be rewarding and tasty, it can also become very dangerous, very quickly.

That's because morels have a deadly twin. False morels look similar but can be toxic or even fatal if eaten. Some contain chemicals that metabolize into rocket fuel, which can kill humans. Experts say if you aren't 100 percent sure what you found, don't eat it. It's also smart to start hunting with a pro.

Toxins Cooked Out

Real morels contain small amounts of a naturally occurring toxin. This is destroyed after cooking. Never consume them raw.

False morels should never be eaten. Cooking doesn't remove the toxin. In some cases, even inhaling the vapors can get you.

If you know you found real morels, cook them and enjoy. If you are unsure, don't touch, take home, or eat.

Below are tips to hunt safely

