Hidden Danger In Popular Ice Cream Sparks New York Alert

An urgent national recall is being issued for popular ice cream.

The recalled ice cream bars contain hidden allergens.

Ice Cream Bars Recalls Impacts New York

FDA FDA loading...

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream issued the recall for its Passion FruitDreamsicle after the company discovered that a crunch topping used in another product was accidentally blended into some of its DreamSicles.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The topping contains wheat and soy, ingredients not listed on the label.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy and/or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products," the FDA told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Sold Nationwide

FDA FDA loading...

According to the FDA, the impacted products are sold at grocery stores nationwide.

Only products from the 25-210 lot are impacted by this recall.

As of this writing, no illnesses or injuries have been reported.

Check Your Freezers!

FDA FDA loading...

The FDA is worried that recalled products could be in New Yorkers' freezers.

Jeni's is urging customers to check their freezers. Customers who have purchased the product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

The Ultimate Ice Cream Bucket List: 13 Shops You Can’t Skip in New York I Love New York believes these are the 13 best ice cream shops in the Empire State.

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker

9 New York Ice Cream Shops With Massive Cones It'd Take Two to Eat