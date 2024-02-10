Heroic New York Man Saves Baby From Burning Home In Hudson Valley

A heroic neighbor ran into a burning home to save an eight-month-old baby in the Hudson Valley.

On Saturday, a baby was rescued from her home in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Baby Rescued From Apartment Fire Rockland County

8-Month-Old Girl Saved From Burning Building In Spring Valley, New York

Mathieu grabbed the girl, Isabella Lacrete, and carried Isabella down the fire escape to safety.

Spring Valley Fire Chief Ken Conjura confirmed firefighters arrived at the apartment complex around 3 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving firefighters found many people trying to flee their homes.

At least two residents suffered smoke inhalation. But the fire chief was happy to report everyone got out safely.

Cause Of Fire In Rockland County, New York

Chief Conjura believes the blaze started in the kitchen of one of the apartments on the second floor of the apartment. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Multiple apartments suffered extensive smoke and water damage.

At least five families have been displaced, according to fire officials.

More than 75 firefighters from five departments got the fire knocked down in about 20 minutes.

