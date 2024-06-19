Heat Disorders To Watch For In New York During Record ‘Heat Dome’

There are a number of heat disorders New York State residents need to watch out for during this record-breaking heat wave.

We have the symptoms and required first aid. Delays can be fatal, officials warn.

Heat-Dome Arrives In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

If you're reading this in New York State, I'm sure you are aware, that we are entering a rare spring heat wave.

The first official day of Summer is on Thursday. But before the official start of Summer a rare "heat dome" arrived in the Empire State.

National Weather Service On The Different Heat Disorders In New York

Canva Canva loading...

Because extreme heat is such a killer, the National Weather Service released information about the different heat disorders and how to treat them.

Delays in treatment can be fatal, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat Disorders To Watch For In New York State

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Heat Is New York' Number 1 Weather Killer

This heat wave "may bring historic successive days of extreme heat," according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

"Heat can be a killer. The combination of hot weather and high humidity can quickly cause heat-related illness to set in. The National Weather Service issues advisories for high heat to warn you of the dangers," the National Weather Service states.

The National Weather Service says to also follow these tips to stay safe during a heat wave.

Tips To Say Safe During a Heat Wave In New York State The National Weather Service says to follow these tips to stay safe during a heat wave.

Heat Advisory, Air Quality Alert Issued In New York

Canva Canva loading...

A Heat Advisory and Air Quality Alert were issued for the Hudson Valley and many parts of New York State.

12 Unusual Ways To Stay Cool on the Extremely Hot Days In New York

12 Unusual Ways To Stay Cool on the Extremely Hot Days Every summer, it is bound to happen. A heat wave will show up and we will all feel like we are melting. Ice cream won't even stay solid long enough to eat it, it is THAT hot out! If you are looking for a few ways to stay cool, this list might help. But I'll warn you, a few of these ideas are a bit unusual.

If you'd like to dig more into a few of these tips, you can find more info at the CBC.ca website here. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio

4 Cheap Ways In New York To Stay Cool In The Heat

4 Cheap Ways To Stay Cool In The Heat Need a couple of cheap ideas to stay cool this summer? Well, here you go. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

Keep Reading:

10 Ways to Help Your AC Help You Stay Cool This Summer In New York