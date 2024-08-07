Health Officials Urge New York Residents: ‘Thoroughly’ Clean Fridge

Life-threatening recalls are forcing health officials to recommend New Yorkers "clean refrigerators thoroughly."

The suggestion from the FSIS comes after a listeria outbreak linked to meat and veggies sold in New York State.

Vegetables, Produce Recalled In New York

Three food retailers are issuing a major recall on vegetables and herbs in 15 states, including New York.

In New York, the recall includes:

All of the items were recalled because the produce may be contaminated with Listeria.

Massive Amount Of Boar's Head Deli Meat May Cause Fatal Infection

Boar's Head is also recalling over 200,000 pounds of deli meat because it may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FSIS.

The recalled products include:

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract.

"In people who are pregnant, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems," the FSIS stated.

Clean Your Fridge

Health officials are worried recalled products could still be in your fridge. If that's the case, do not consume the product and either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Just as important, officials say you need to clean your fridge to prevent getting sick from other items in your fridge.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are also urged to clean refrigerators thoroughly to prevent the risk of cross-contamination," the FSIS states.

