Head-On Crash With New York Truck Driver Kills Hudson Valley Man

For an unknown reason truck driver from the Bronx crossed into the other lane of travel on 17K and fatally hit a Hudson Valley resident.

On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F reported an investigation into a fatal crash in Orange County.

State police are investigating a fatal collision on 17K in the town of Crawford, New York

On Saturday around 10 a.m., New York State Police from the Middletown barracks and the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident on State Route 17K in the town of Crawford involving two vehicles.

The accident turned out to be fatal, police say.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 International truck was driving east on Route 17K when for an unknown reason the truck crossed over the center of the road and struck a 1993 Toyota Tacoma head-on that was traveling west.

Truck Crosses Into Other Lane On 17K Killing Bloomingburg, New York Man

The driver of the Toyota was identified as 64-year-old Gerald Filcher of Bloomingburg, New York. Filcher was pronounced dead on the scene, according to New York State Police.

The International truck came to rest on its side following the collision. The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Marcos Medina from the Bronx was extricated from the vehicle by the Bullville Fire Department.

Medina's condition wasn't released.

New York State Police Seeking Witnesses

Anyone who witnesses the crash, or with any additional information is urged to contact the New York State Police at (845) 344-5300.

