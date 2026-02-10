Half-Million In Deadly Drugs Found In Secret Hudson Valley Spot

Over $500,000 worth of deadly drugs were found in a hidden compartment.

New York State Police announced a major drug bust in the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday, around 2 p.m., members of the Troop K Community Stabilization Unit, along with the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling southbound on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the City of White Plains for alleged multiple violations of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Drugs Found In Car Pulled Over On Hutchinson River Parkway In Hudson Valley

State Police K-9 Vinn searched and sniffed the exterior of the car and signaled to troopers the presence of narcotics.

"A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed an aftermarket, electronically operated hidden compartment located within the vehicle. The compartment concealed multiple packages containing fentanyl, weighing more than 1,500 grams," New York State Police stated in a press release.

According to the DEA, 3,000 grams of fentanyl in New York have an estimated street value of about $1.3 million.

Fentanyl is extremely potent. A single lethal dose can be as little as 2 mg, officials say.

Drive's Name Not Released

The driver's name hasn't been released. Police charged the driver with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st, an A-I felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd (intent to sell), a class B felony

The operator was arraigned in the Town of Greenburgh Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

"This investigation remains ongoing. No further details will be released at this time," New York State Police stated.

