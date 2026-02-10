Half-Million In Deadly Drugs Found In Secret Hudson Valley Spot
Over $500,000 worth of deadly drugs were found in a hidden compartment.
New York State Police announced a major drug bust in the Hudson Valley.
On Thursday, around 2 p.m., members of the Troop K Community Stabilization Unit, along with the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling southbound on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the City of White Plains for alleged multiple violations of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.
Drugs Found In Car Pulled Over On Hutchinson River Parkway In Hudson Valley
State Police K-9 Vinn searched and sniffed the exterior of the car and signaled to troopers the presence of narcotics.
"A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed an aftermarket, electronically operated hidden compartment located within the vehicle. The compartment concealed multiple packages containing fentanyl, weighing more than 1,500 grams," New York State Police stated in a press release.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
According to the DEA, 3,000 grams of fentanyl in New York have an estimated street value of about $1.3 million.
Fentanyl is extremely potent. A single lethal dose can be as little as 2 mg, officials say.
Drive's Name Not Released
The driver's name hasn't been released. Police charged the driver with:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st, an A-I felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd (intent to sell), a class B felony
The operator was arraigned in the Town of Greenburgh Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail.
"This investigation remains ongoing. No further details will be released at this time," New York State Police stated.
These 7 Prisons Are The Most Violent In New York State
These 7 Prisons Are The Most Violent In New York State
"The number of unusual incidents has increased 132% from 5,980 in 2011 to 13,870 in 2020. These higher incident numbers were largely due to increases in assaults on incarcerated individuals (+81%), assaults on staff (+86%), contraband (+130%), disruptive behavior (+372%), and staff use of weapons (+1,035%)."In 2020, 1,836 weapons used to cut or stab, including ice picks, razor blades, can lids and shanks were discovered in state prisons around New York.
Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young
10 Prisons in New York With Most Attacks on Staff
10 Prisons in New York With Most Attacks on Staff
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
The 7 Oldest Continuously Operating Prisons in New York State
The 7 Oldest Continuously Operating Prisons in New York State
Gallery Credit: Will Phillips