Haitians Living In New York Rally Against Fake Claims, Hate

Haitians living in the Hudson Valley and across New York State are speaking out against hateful speech.

Haitian New Yorkers are calling for politicians to condemn false reports made against their fellow immigrants.

Haitians Rally Against Hate In Rockland County, New York City

Former President Donald Trump, Vice presidential candidate JD Vance and some of Trump's supporters have been spreading unverified allegations that Haitians living in Springfield, Ohio are killing and eating pets.

Springfield, Ohio Finds Itself In Spotlight After Donald Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claims During Presidential Debate

Over 20,000 Haitians live in Rockland County.

They say they've dealt with "extremely racist" and uncomfortable questions since Trump said during the Presidential debate that Haitians in Springfield, Ohio are "eating the dogs, eating the cats, eating the pets of the people that live there.”

ABC News Hosts Presidential Debate Between Donald Trump And VP Kamala Harris At The National Constitution Center In Philadelphia

The rumors have been debunked by Springfield Mayor Rob Rue and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, CBS News reports.

This week, many Haitians rallied in New York City, calling for an end to what they call anti-immigrant rhetoric.

They say treatment of Haitians in New York has gotten much worse since Trump's quote during the debate.

Activists Hold Martin Luther King Day March in New York

Councilmember Farah Louis, who represents a Brooklyn neighborhood known as "Little Haiti" told Spectrum News Haitian New Yorkers are getting bullied in their neighborhoods.

Donald Trump Wants To Straighten Out New York State

Former President Donald Trump recently promised to "straighten New York out" with these tactics that some believe are extreme.

