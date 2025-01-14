Grim Prediction Rings True: Highly Contagious Virus Spreading In New York

A highly contagious virus continues to spread across New York State.

Just before the holidays, health experts expected to see a surge of norovirus across the country.

"Highly Contagious" Stomach Bug Now Sweeping New York

Montefiore Nyack Hospital warned stomach bugs were "sweeping New York State," including the highly contagious norovirus.

With the holidays fast approaching, officials feared things would only get worse.

Sadly that prediction has come true.

According to the CDC, cases of norovirus outbreaks are increasing nationwide, including in New York.

In parts of New York cases have doubled in one month. In nearby New Jersey cases ae up nearly 70 percent compared to recent years.

Officials believe cases are much higher because many don't go to the doctor's to document their illnesses.

Norovirus Symptoms New Yorkers Need To Beware Of

Below are symptoms to be on the lookout for.

Why Norovirus Is So Contagious

Symptoms typically only last one to three days. But people who are infected can actually spread the virus for up to two weeks, the CDC reports.

Stock Up Now

Norovirus typically causes diarrhea and vomiting.

Officials also suggest stocking up on a number of items to be prepared.

Pedialyte or sports drinks on hand to stay hydrated; Imodium to treat diarrhea; anti-nausea drugs; and bland foods like plain rice or pasta, because despite being sick and not wanting to eat, you still need to eat.

To try and avoid getting infected officials frequent hand-washing with soap and water is important but most doctors say hand sanitizers don't do much good against norovirus.

