Grilling Ban Panic Hits New York—Here's What's Actually True
Heard New York is banning grills? Here's what the new law actually says.
Is New York State going to take your grill away?
There Is No Statewide Grill Ban In New York State
Despite some viral headlines, there is no grill ban in New York State. Gas or charcoal grills are all allowed at your home in New York State.
Confusion might be based on a recently passed law that bans gas hookups in most newly constructed buildings. The ban on gas-powered applications in new construction goes into effect next year, in 2026. But again, they don't impact existing homes, restaurants, or grills already in used.
Gov. Kathy Hochul's office even commented on the rumor, confirming New York isn't banning grills.
Safety Grilling Tips
The New York State Department of State recently issued a "Consumer Alert" about grilling in New York. Not alerting New Yorkers about a grill ban, but to provide tips to grill safely.
The New York State Department of State's "Consumer Alert" is packed with grilling safety tips, not restrictions. It reminds New Yorkers to grill outdoors, away from structures, and to never leave a hot grill unattended.
It also warns about using the right fuel and keeping kids and pets away and much more.
