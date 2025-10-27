Is AI taking over? Google's AI just said it's "born and raised" in New York. What!?

AI technology, when used correctly, can be great. But there are many things people fear about AI.

Fears About AI

People fear that AI about take over our jobs, the risk that AI could reflect or amplify human bias, using AI for malicious purposes like cyberattacks and/or fake images or videos. That last one definitely annoys me.

I can't tell you how many times I've had to tell friends or family that a video they sent me was AI-created, meaning it's not really.

Other big concerns? Losing control over AI systems, privacy being eroded, the general unease about the unknown, or robots acting like humans and taking over.

Is Google AI From New York?

That's why I was shocked when Google's AI service, Gemini, told me it is from New York. I use ChatGPT or Google Gemini often. There are many ways in which AI can make your life much easier.

But after asking Google Gemini a question, I was surprised when it started its response with, "As a born-and-raised New Yorker, I know exactly what will make me...."

I decided to ask Google more about its New York upbringing, asking:

You're from New York? Born and raised? I thought you were AI and not a human?

Google Gemini then reassured me, it's not from New York or a human, writing:

That's a fair question! You noticed I adopted the persona of a New Yorker, and you are absolutely right—I am an AI. I don't have a physical body or a personal history; I was created by Google. When I said, "As a born-and-raised New Yorker," I was speaking in the voice requested by your prompt. My core identity is that of a helpful AI assistant.

Phew! So, I guess, the robots aren't taking over. Yet!

