Google May Soon Delete Your Photos, Email In New York State
Google is just days away from deleting some user's photos and emails. Here's how you can make sure you keep everything you want.
Google will start deleting photos and inactive Gmail accounts on Dec. 1
Google To Delete Inactive Accounts In New York
Google considers an account "inactive" if you haven't signed in within the past two years.
If your Google account is deemed "inactive" by the company may delete all of your data and content.
"Google reserves the right to delete an inactive Google Account and its activity and data if you are inactive across Google for at least two years," Google states in its inactive Google Account Policy. "Google also reserves the right to delete data in a product if you are inactive in that product for at least two years."
Google Photos, Calendar, Docs, Emails May Soon Get Deleted
According to Forbes, this means your Google Photos, Google Calendar events, Google Docs, and Google emails (Gmail) may all vanish at the start of next month.
Google announced news about inactive accounts earlier in 2023, but the deadline is now just weeks away.
How To Keep Your Account Active
A Google Account that is in use is considered active, according to Google. Signing into your Google account and performing any of these actions will keep your account active.
- Reading or sending an email
- Using Google Drive
- Watching a YouTube video
- Sharing a photo
- Downloading an app
- Using Google Search
- Using Sign in with Google to sign in to a third-party app or service
Google states:
Google Account activity is demonstrated by account and not by device. You can take actions on any surface where you’re signed in to your Google Account, for example, on your phone.
If you have more than one Google Account set up on your device, you’ll want to make sure each account is used within a 2-year period