Global Public Health Emergency Declared: New Yorkers Told To Be On Alert

A global public health emergency is putting New York health officials on edge.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is declaring Mpox a global public health emergency.

Mpox Outbreak In Africa Impacts New York State

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is spreading at alarming rates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and a growing number of countries in Africa.

"The emergence of a new clade of Mpox, its rapid spread in eastern DRC, and the reporting of cases in several neighboring countries are very worrying," WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "It’s clear that a coordinated international response is needed to stop these outbreaks and save lives.”

This year in Africa there have been over 15,000 reported cases and 537 deaths from Mpox, according to the WHO.

New Yorkers Told To Remain Vigilant

New Yorkers are being told to remain vigilant amid Africa's Mpox outbreak

"We remain vigilant and are closely monitoring the spread of the clade I mpox variant that is currently circulating in countries in Africa—and while there are currently no known cases of this variant in the U.S., we are taking proactive measures now to encourage those at risk to get fully vaccinated, which means two doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.

Mpox Outbreak In New York State In 2022

This marks the second time in two years that the WHO has declared a global public health emergency for the disease.

In 2022, the nation and New York State saw the largest outbreak of a less severe version of Mpox. The variant of Mpox circulating in Africa "has demonstrated higher rates of transmissibility and severity," according to the New York State Department of Health.

"Health care providers should be vigilant and ask about travel when presented with patients who might have contracted mpox. While mpox cases remain low in New York State and we have not yet seen a case of this mpox variant circulating here, I want everyone to take measures to protect themselves," McDonald added.

Travel Not Recommended

The New York State Department Of Health recommends, "if possible" to delay or postpone travel to affected areas of Africa "until there is a significant decline in the number of new infections."

"All individuals, regardless of gender and age who remain unvaccinated remain susceptible to infection if exposed. In addition to transmission through sexual contact, exposure can also occur if individuals come into contact with active and weeping skin lesions, rashes or sores of an individual with mpox. Further, any contact with bedding, towels or clothing items contaminated or soiled from contact with an individual with active lesions can pose a high risk for transmission to unprotected and unvaccinated individuals," the NYSDOH stated.

Vaccine Available In New York

According to the New York State Department of Health, the two dose JYNNEOS vaccine "is effective in providing immunity" to both Mpox variants.

"The vaccine can reduce the severity of symptoms including pain from the skin lesions and hospitalization in individuals who get either variant of mpox. Further, vaccination within few days after exposure to mpox provides adequate protection against mpox," the NYSDOH adds.

The monkeypox illness lasts two to four weeks. It's often not fatal but is deadly for 3 to 6 percent of cases worldwide.

