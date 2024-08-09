‘Global Experts’ Coming To Help Shape Future Of New York State

The "brightest minds" across the globe are coming to New York State.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York State welcomes a group of "global experts."

Summit Will Gather Feedback on Strategies to Accelerate Renewable Energy Deployment and Explore the Potential Role of Next Generation Clean Energy Technologies

The experts are gathering to talk about the role of next-generation clean energy technologies and strategies to accelerate renewable energy deployment while collectively supporting economic development in New York.

“As we continue to bring new manufacturing and economic opportunities to New York, we’re ensuring these businesses are aligned with our vision of a clean and renewable economy,” Governor Hochul said. “Supporting our historic investments in renewable energy, this summit will bring together the brightest minds to explore how we can accelerate our progress, what potential roles next generation technologies can play in stimulating economic growth and jobs throughout our state, and how New York’s innovation ecosystem can support these future industries.”

Supports Advancement of Clean Energy, Economic Growth and Workforce Opportunities for New York while Bringing Benefits to Disadvantaged Communities

The “Future Energy Economy Summit,” is set for Sept. 4 and 5.

"The summit will explore how next-generation clean energy technologies can support the establishment and expansion of commercial and industrial enterprises, as well as how the state can accelerate the deployment of dispatchable emissions-free resources that will be needed to bolster its notable and ongoing efforts to scale renewable energy," according to Hochul's Office.

New York State leaders expect "major growth in electric demand in coming years." This summit will help with development projects and "the increased adoption of electrification technologies in the building and transportation sectors."

New York State leaders will meet with global and federal leaders, power producers, technical experts, labor groups, environmental groups, business groups and other interested stakeholders.

