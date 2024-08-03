Get Ready To Pay More For This Items At New York Supermarkets

Climate change is going to cost you more at your favorite supermarket in the near future.

The price of produce is going up.

Extreme Heat Increase Prices For Produce

The extreme heat that New York and many parts of the country have dealt with this summer will likely translate to higher prices for produce.

Higher growing costs because of the extreme heat, mixed with the heat making some items unsellable means New Yorkers will soon have to pay higher prices for fruit and vegetables as farmers pass the burden onto retailers, CNN reports.

"As we see more and more of these heat events, it will challenge production and change the supply and demand dynamics. (Extreme heat) decreases a lot of our revenue potential,” a farmer of over 40-years told CNN."

The summer of 2024 has been one of the hottest summers on record, with many record-breaking days.

Prices Likely Won't Increase Right Away

There is some good news, you shouldn't see higher prices for fruits and veggies this summer. That's because contracts with distributors and retailers are worked out in advance.

There's another reason why you should expect higher prices in the future.

Farmers Moving Operations Indoors, Also Means Higher Prices

Because of climate change, many farmers are moving their operations indoors. Many have already made the move indoors, to control the environment, while others plan to very soon.

However, the high costs of making the move indoors will also lead to high prices for New York shoppers in the near future, officials add.

